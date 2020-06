The NASCAR Xfinity Series raced in prime time on Monday night (June 1) at Bristol Motor Speedway. How did Noah Gragson get the job done for his second win of the season? Find out in this edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch’s newest podcast that focuses on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at a new racetrack that the NASCAR Cup Series will race at in 2021, as well as all three entry lists for the upcoming Atlanta Motor Speedway race weekend.