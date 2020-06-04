Frontstretch Podcast: Social Injustice Issues, Action Packed Bristol

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff take some time to discuss social injustice issues that are going on in the real world before getting into action from Bristol Motor Speedway.

Brad Keselowski stole another victory, as Chase Elliott and Joey Logano had a late dustup in the Cup race. Racing deal or not, it led to some frustration for the Nos. 9 and 22 teams. But no caution? Albino and Neff rant –⁠ again –⁠ on what is and isn’t a caution.

The Xfinity Series race featured a similar incident, involving JR Motorsports teammate Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier battling for the win. Was either driver in the wrong?

Now that NASCAR has been back for three weeks –⁠ nine races among the top three series –⁠ the duo discuss the current format of no practice or qualifying and what should be done once race weekends are back to normal.

