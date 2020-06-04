(Photo: NASCAR Media/Getty Images)

Frontstretch Podcast: Social Injustice Issues, Action Packed Bristol

Dustin Albino June 4, 2020 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Xfinity Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff take some time to discuss social injustice issues that are going on in the real world before getting into action from Bristol Motor Speedway.

Brad Keselowski stole another victory, as Chase Elliott and Joey Logano had a late dustup in the Cup race. Racing deal or not, it led to some frustration for the Nos. 9 and 22 teams. But no caution? Albino and Neff rant –⁠ again –⁠ on what is and isn’t a caution.

The Xfinity Series race featured a similar incident, involving JR Motorsports teammate Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier battling for the win. Was either driver in the wrong?

Now that NASCAR has been back for three weeks –⁠ nine races among the top three series –⁠ the duo discuss the current format of no practice or qualifying and what should be done once race weekends are back to normal.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes

Support for the Frontstretch Podcast is brought to you by Manscaped, who is the best in men’s below the belt grooming. Get 20% Off  and Free Shipping, with the code Frontstretch

Tags

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

About Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2020 marks his sixth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be a storyteller.

Check Also

Reel Racing: The Humanity of Born Racer

This weekend’s Saturday night race at Texas Motor Speedway marks the long-awaited opener of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Cookie Policy | Privacy Policy | © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.