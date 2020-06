NASCAR announced the summer stretch of races on Thursday (June 5). Where are the Cup, Xfinity, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck and ARCA Menards series teams going this summer? Find out in this edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch’s newest podcast that focuses on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at some of the tracks that had to get their races realigned to the pandemic as well as the lineup for all three series for this weekend’s races at Atlanta Motor Speedway.