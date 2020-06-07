(Photo: NASCAR Media/Getty Images)

Stock Car Scoop: Kevin Harvick Wins, Bubba Wallace Treated for Exhaustion at Atlanta

Bryan Nolen June 7, 2020

NASCAR Cup Series teams took to the rough and rigid track of Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday (June 7). How did Kevin Harvick find his way to victory lane? Look back on his romp in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch’s newest podcast that focuses on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at the doubleheader on Saturday, June 6 with NASCAR’s Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series. How did the Truck crowd in particular fare against Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch? Stock Car Scoop will also update a couple of drivers that had to go to the infield care center due to heat exhaustion after the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 late Sunday afternoon.

