Stock Car Scoop: Bubba Wallace’s new Paint Scheme, NASCAR allowing fans at Homestead and Dega’, NASCAR Cup Lineup at Martinsville

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace will be supporting a new paint scheme for Wednesday night’s (June 10) primetime race at Martinsville Speedway. Wallace also made comments to CNN’s Don Lemon about banning the confederate flag at events. Just how far did he go in the interview? We will tell you in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch’s newest podcast that focuses on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at when fans can return to the racetrack. A small step forward starts this weekend but just who will be in attendance for the Miami-Homestead Speedway races on Saturday and Sunday afternoon? We will also share the lineup for Wednesday night’s Cup race at Martinsville.

