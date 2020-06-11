(Photo: NASCAR Media/Getty Images)

Frontstretch Podcast: Justice Served in NASCAR

Dustin Albino June 11, 2020 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Truck Series, Xfinity 1 Comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff go in depth on NASCAR’s monumental week: from pre-race ceremonies at Atlanta Motor Speedway supporting the Black Lives Matter movement to Wednesday’s announcement of the Confederate flag being banned from all racetracks.

The duo give their take on NASCAR’s leadership, commending Steve Phelps for making a long, overdue change. Bubba Wallace has also been at the focal point of the discussion, being an activist of sorts, educating people in the sport and fans on the topic.

Albino and Neff discuss the on-track product at Atlanta and Martinsville Speedway, as well as Kyle Busch‘s radio tirade in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race and Johnny Sauter getting disqualified for a race tire violation.

Finally, Nashville Superspeedway is making a return. Is that good for the sport? Corey LaJoie and Denny Hamlin have more Twitter beef, while ACE Speedway was shutdown by the North Carolina state governemnt.

One comment

  1. Avatar
    Ricardo
    June 11, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    Yep Dustin, the mob got its’ justice.

    Reply

