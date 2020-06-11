Frontstretch Podcast: Justice Served in NASCAR

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff go in depth on NASCAR’s monumental week: from pre-race ceremonies at Atlanta Motor Speedway supporting the Black Lives Matter movement to Wednesday’s announcement of the Confederate flag being banned from all racetracks.

The duo give their take on NASCAR’s leadership, commending Steve Phelps for making a long, overdue change. Bubba Wallace has also been at the focal point of the discussion, being an activist of sorts, educating people in the sport and fans on the topic.

Albino and Neff discuss the on-track product at Atlanta and Martinsville Speedway, as well as Kyle Busch‘s radio tirade in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race and Johnny Sauter getting disqualified for a race tire violation.

Finally, Nashville Superspeedway is making a return. Is that good for the sport? Corey LaJoie and Denny Hamlin have more Twitter beef, while ACE Speedway was shutdown by the North Carolina state governemnt.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes

Support for the Frontstretch Podcast is brought to you by Manscaped, who is the best in men’s below the belt grooming. Get 20% Off and Free Shipping, with the code Frontstretch