Stock Car Scoop: Is Denny Hamlin’s 2020 Championship or Bust?

Denny Hamlin won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway Sunday night (June 14).  Following the Dixie Vodka 400, Hamlin was asked if 2020 was now championship-or-bust. Is it? And how did he edge Chase Elliott for the win? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch’s newest podcast that focuses on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at the Twitter beef between Hamlin and Corey Lajoie. We also have a recap of the other three races after a busy weekend down in south Florida.

