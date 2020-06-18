Frontstretch Podcast: Packed Weekend in Homestead, Christopher Bell Discusses Rookie Season in Cup

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss all things from Homestead-Miami Speedway, which held four NASCAR races last weekend.

Denny Hamlin scored his third victory of the season, while the Chase Elliott and Joey Logano feud continues. Are Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick on the brink of victory lane?

In the Xfinity Series, Harrison Burton is off to a record start, Chase Briscoe had a comeback for the ages, while Noah Gragson continues to improve in his second season.

Get Neff’s hot take on why moving the All-Star Race to Bristol Motor Speedway is a mistake (Albino thinks much differently), while the duo agree, NASCAR shouldn’t change the placement of the numbers on the doors! We also give our thoughts on Dale Earnhardt Jr., Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik getting selected for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Class of 2021.

Finally, Christopher Bell joins the show to discuss his rookie Cup season and recent improvements with Leavine Family Racing.

