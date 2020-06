The 2021 class for the NASCAR Hall of Fame was announced Tuesday night (June 16). What led to Dale Earnhardt Jr., Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik getting selected? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch’s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at the new venue for the All-Star Race, Bristol Motor Speedway. Bryan also takes a closer look at the two entry lists for this weekend’s races at Talladega Superspeedway.