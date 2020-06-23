Stock Car Scoop: Steve Phelps Addresses Bubba Wallace Incident, Ryan Blaney Wins at Talladega, Pocono Entry Lists

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concluded its investigation regarding Bubba Wallace and the noose that was found in his garage stall. What did they conclude in their final report, and what does Steve Phelps have to say about the findings? Find out in the latest Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at Ryan Blaney winning at Talladega on Monday afternoon (June 22). Why was he so subdued after the race? Blaney explains. We will also reveal the entry lists for all four races at Pocono this upcoming weekend.