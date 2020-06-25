Test block

Frontstretch Podcast: Coming Together, Renee Montgomery Talks Social Injustice Issues, Becoming NASCAR Fan

Dustin Albino June 25, 2020

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss the solidarity and unification shown by NASCAR drivers this week, when it was believed that a hate crime had been committed in the garage towards Bubba Wallace.

Fortunately, after an investigation conducted by the FBI, it turned out the noose that was found was actually a garage pull-down rope. What look does this give NASCAR following a statement Sunday evening calling it a “heinous act?” The duo also discuss Wallace’s activism and comments made later in the week.

Ryan Blaney was victorious at Talladega Superspeedway in an entertaining race. Clearly, the new aerodynamic package worked as the field never got single-file.

Justin Haley won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, as Kaulig Racing proved to be dominant on a superspeedway track yet again.

Finally, Renee Montgomery, WNBA player for the Atlanta Dream, joins the show to discuss her thought process into skipping the 2020 season to focus on social injustice issues and how she recently became a NASCAR fan.

