(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: A Pocono Tripleheader Sunday With a Double-Header Cup Weekend

Bryan Nolen June 29, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series, Cup Series News, Featured Content, News, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

The NASCAR Cup Series had its first-ever doubleheader as drivers ran two Cup races in two days. Who scored the two victories at Pocono? Find out in the latest Stock Car Scoop.

 Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at the wreck fests of the Gander RV and Outdoor Truck and Xfinity series that started out the tripleheader on Sunday at Pocono.

