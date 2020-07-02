(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Tripleheader in Pocono, Jeremy Clements Chats Career Run on Non Road Course

Dustin Albino July 2, 2020 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss NASCAR’s first Cup Series doubleheader weekend of the season, which turned into a tripleheader on Sunday due to Mother Nature.

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin both won over the weekend, proving yet again that they are the frontrunners this season. Meanwhile, Aric Almirola sustained his hot run, while Kyle Busch continues to struggle with no playoff points through 15 races.

The duo discusses the mess that the Truck Series put on, only running 31 green flag laps. In the Xfinity Series race, there were a couple of intentional wrecks, one that was totally uncalled for involving Justin Haley and Riley Herbst. Chase Briscoe, though, is on his way to a potential 10-win season.

Finally, Jeremy Clements joins the show to discuss his third-place run at Pocono, his best career result on a non-road course.

