Stock Car Scoop: Orange Cone Rule at Bristol, Entry Lists for Indy, NBC Returns

The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi revealed a big stipulation that will occur at the All-Star Race at Bristol on July 15. What is it? Find out in the latest Stock Car Scoop.
Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at the entry lists for the road course Xfinity race at Indianapolis as well as the Cup race at the oval track on Sunday.
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
