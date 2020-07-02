(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: Orange Cone Rule at Bristol, Entry Lists for Indy, NBC Returns

Bryan Nolen July 2, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series, Cup Series News, Featured Content, News, Stock Car Scoop, Xfinity Leave a comment

The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi revealed a big stipulation that will occur at the All-Star Race at Bristol on July 15. What is it? Find out in the latest Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at the entry lists for the road course Xfinity race at Indianapolis as well as the Cup race at the oval track on Sunday.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter
I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( more information )
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Avatar
Website

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Tags

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

Check Also

NASCAR 101: 5 Things to Avoid to Win a Championship

With his fourth win of the season at Pocono, Denny Hamlin looks like the driver …

Friday Faceoff: Did Justin Haley’s Punishment Fit the Crime?

 Kyle Busch hasn’t scored a single playoff point in 2020 and is winless after 15 …

Leave a Reply

We're glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment Policy | Privacy Policy | © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.