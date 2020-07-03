Stock Car Scoop: Lineups for Indy, All-Star Rules Announced, Racing TV Schedule

NASCAR revealed the lineups for the Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday, July 2nd. Who will be starting on the pole for the two races? Find out in the latest Stock Car Scoop.
Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at the rules for the All-Star race on July 15th at Bristol Motor Speedway, as well as what to watch for in the world of racing for the fourth of July weekend.
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
