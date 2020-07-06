Stock Car Scoop: Zach Price Update & Donald Trump Tweets NASCAR

It was the Kevin Harvick vs. Denny Hamlin show once again as the duo squared off in the 2020 Brickyard 400. Find out how Harvick came out on top in the Sunday, July 5 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when Hamlin’s tire blew out with seven laps remaining. We’ll have Hamlin’s reaction and the unofficial results in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop with Bryan Nolen.
Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also updates the condition of Ryan Blaney’s tire changer, Zach Price, after he was hit on pit road Sunday afternoon. Plus, a look back at Justin Allgaier‘s debut filling in for Jimmie Johnson as well as Donald Trump tweeting NASCAR with a message for Bubba Wallace.
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen