(Photo: Chris Owens/IndyCar Media)

Frontstretch Podcast: Love Wins, Fun in Indy, Chase Briscoe Chats Solid Start to 2020

Dustin Albino July 8, 2020 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Xfinity Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss President Trump’s untruthful tweet to Bubba Wallace from Monday morning as well as Jimmie Johnson testing positive for COVID-19 (the body of the podcast was taped prior to Wednesday’s announcement that Johnson is clear to race this weekend at Kentucky Speedway). 

Meanwhile, there was racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin duking it out for another victory. We discuss the respect level between the Nos. 4 and 11 teams. 

Both Matt Kenseth and Aric Almirola had good runs at the Brickyard. We dig into their days, while Neff goes on a rant about tire wear. 

The Xfinity Series lived up to expectations on the IMS road course, with Chase Briscoe securing the victory, passing AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric with two laps to go. Albino and Neff converse whether the Cup Series should race on the oval; doubleheader, don’t get rid of the oval off the schedule! 

Finally, Briscoe calls into the show to discuss what it was like winning at Indy and being disappointed with just five victories thus far this season. 

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2020 marks his sixth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving.

