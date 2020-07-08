(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: Bubba Wallace Replies to Donald Trump, Entry Lists Revealed, Fernando Alonso Returning to Formula 1

Bryan Nolen July 8, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series, Cup Series News, Featured Content, Formula One, News, Truck Series, Xfinity, Xfinity News Leave a comment

Bubba Wallace replied to President Donald Trump’s tweet on Monday afternoon (July 6). What was Wallace’s response to the POTUS? Find out in the latest Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at the entry lists for all four races at Kentucky Speedway this weekend and dives into which marquee driver is returning to Formula One in 2021.

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

