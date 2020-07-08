Stock Car Scoop: Bubba Wallace Replies to Donald Trump, Entry Lists Revealed, Fernando Alonso Returning to Formula 1

Share Facebook

Bubba Wallace replied to President Donald Trump’s tweet on Monday afternoon (July 6). What was Wallace’s response to the POTUS? Find out in the latest Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at the entry lists for all four races at Kentucky Speedway this weekend and dives into which marquee driver is returning to Formula One in 2021.

