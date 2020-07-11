(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: Jimmie Johnson speaks, Xfinity Doubleheader at Kentucky, Weekend Schedule

Bryan Nolen July 11, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series, Cup Series News, Featured Content, Xfinity Leave a comment

Jimmie Johnson talked to the media for the first time since he was cleared to return to racing, on Friday (July 10). What did the seven time champ say about his coronavirus scare? Find out in the latest Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at the doubleheader the Xfinity Series had on Thursday and Friday night at Kentucky, both races that Austin Cindric won. We will also get you set the massive amount of racing on this weekend: ARCA, the NASCAR Cup and Trucks series and IndyCar.

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

