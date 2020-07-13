Stock Car Scoop: Cole Custer Wins Kentucky, Sheldon Creed Takes Truck Race

Share Facebook

There was a surprise rookie winner in the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday (June 12) Who stole a win from his teammate at Kentucky? Find out in the latest Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at another first-time winner, this time in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, as well as a recap of all of the races that occurred from this past weekend.

