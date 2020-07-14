(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Lackluster Racing in Kentucky, Michael McDowell Chats Career Year

Dustin Albino July 14, 2020 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss the lackluster racing at Kentucky Speedway across the top three national touring series, even though the Cup Series race had an incredible finish. 

Cole Custer clinched a playoff spot by making a four-wide pass on Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney on the final lap. Will this race be remembered for the spread-out, pedal-to-the-metal racing, or the finish? 

Jimmie Johnson was in contention for a potential win late in the race, though ultimately got spun out for crowding Brad Keselowski, who lagged back on a late-race restart. Afterward, the seven-time champion sent out a direct tweet to the No. 2 team. 

Austin Cindric dominated the two Xfinity Series races at Kentucky, scoring his first two oval victories. Meanwhile, tempers flared all weekend long, highlighted by a Friday night fight between Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton. Both Albino and Neff believe this rivalry could linger. 

Finally, Michael McDowell joins the show to discuss his recent stretch of top-10 finishes at Pocono Raceway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, how John Hunter Nemechek has upped his game and Front Row Motorsports’ best season to date. 

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2020 marks his sixth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be a storyteller.

