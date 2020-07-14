Stock Car Scoop: Lineups for All-Star Race & Open, Entry Lists for Texas

The lineups were revealed for the NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race on Monday night (July 13). Who will start at the front for the two races? Find out in the latest Stock Car Scoop.
Frontstretch’s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at the format for the All-Star Race as well as the entry lists for all three races at Texas Motor Speedway this coming weekend.
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
