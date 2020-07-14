Stock Car Scoop: Lineups for All-Star Race & Open, Entry Lists for Texas

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The lineups were revealed for the NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race on Monday night (July 13). Who will start at the front for the two races? Find out in the latest Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch’s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also takes a look at the format for the All-Star Race as well as the entry lists for all three races at Texas Motor Speedway this coming weekend.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( more information A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.