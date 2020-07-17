Stock Car Scoop: Setting Your NASCAR Texas Motor Speedway Starting Lineups

Share Facebook

Chase Elliott pulled away from Kyle Busch Wednesday night (July 15) to win the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Why was this win so special for Chase? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop as we also set the starting lineups for a full weekend of racing at Texas Motor Speedway.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also gets a comment from Kyle Busch as he addresses his difficult 2020 season to date.

