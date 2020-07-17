(Photo: IndyCar Media)

Stock Car Scoop: Setting Your NASCAR Texas Motor Speedway Starting Lineups

Bryan Nolen July 17, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series, Cup Series News, Featured Content, News, Stock Car Scoop, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

Chase Elliott pulled away from Kyle Busch Wednesday night (July 15) to win the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Why was this win so special for Chase? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop as we also set the starting lineups for a full weekend of racing at Texas Motor Speedway.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also gets a comment from Kyle Busch as he addresses his difficult 2020 season to date.

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

