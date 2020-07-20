#3: Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Bass Pro Shops/Tracker OffRoad

Stock Car Scoop: Austin Dillon NASCAR Upset at Texas Motor Speedway

Bryan Nolen July 20, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series, Cup Series News, Featured Content, News, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

Austin Dillon shocked the NASCAR world and won for the first time in 88 races. Why was this race more special then his Coca-Cola 600 win and his Daytona 500 win? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch’s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also recaps why Kyle Busch got disqualified in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. We also take a closer look at what Busch thinks about his drivers in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. How have Christian Eckes and Raphael Lessard performed thus far in 2020?

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

