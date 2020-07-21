(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Richard Childress Racing Rises, Austin Dillon Reminisces Texas Win

Dustin Albino and Mike Neff July 21, 2020 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Power Rankings Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss Richard Childress Racing sweeping the top two spots at Texas Motor Speedway over the weekend, via pit strategy.

Austin Dillon was victorious holding off RCR teammate Tyler Reddick. How big was this 1-2 finish for RCR as both teams make a push toward the playoffs?

Meanwhile, Quin Houff was at the center of attention late in the race, making a bonehead decision to pit from the middle lane, triggering a multi-car incident. Post-race, Brad Keselowski noted he’d like to see a graduation process to the NASCAR Cup Series as well as possible demotions for drivers that don’t perform. Albino and Neff give their hot takes on this topic.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race delivered, with Austin Cindric scoring his third consecutive victory following Kyle Busch‘s disqualification, while Noah Gragson made another on-track rival.

Albino and Neff also reflect back on last week’s All-Star Race, discussing their feelings about the underglow and the numbers pushed back on the doors. Oh, and they can’t forget about Michael McDowell intentionally wrecking Bubba Wallace in the All-Star Open.

Finally, Dillon joins the show to discuss his victory at TMS, why it meant more than winning the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600 and what it proved to himself, among other topics.

Dustin Albino and Mike Neff
Website

Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2020 marks his sixth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving.

Dustin Albino and Mike Neff

Mike Neff

