Stock Car Scoop: No Practice or Qualifying for Rest of 2020

Frontstretch's Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Scott Miller, NASCAR’s svp of competition, announced July 21 that there will be no practice or qualifying for the remainder of the 2020 season. Why no track time before the race? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch’s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also reveals which teams got hit with penalties that NASCAR handed down on Tuesday as well as the entry lists for all four races at Kansas Speedway this weekend.

