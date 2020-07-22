(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: No Practice or Qualifying for Rest of 2020

Bryan Nolen July 22, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series News, Featured Content, Stock Car Scoop, Truck Series News, Xfinity News Leave a comment

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Scott Miller, NASCAR’s svp of competition, announced July 21 that there will be no practice or qualifying for the remainder of the 2020 season. Why no track time before the race? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch’s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also reveals which teams got hit with penalties that NASCAR handed down on Tuesday as well as the entry lists for all four races at Kansas Speedway this weekend.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter
I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( more information )
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Avatar
Website

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Tags

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

Check Also

Did You Notice?: 2020 NASCAR Midseason Awards

When I was a NASCAR reporter for SI.com, I used to do a midseason segment …

F1 Midweek: A Quick Recap of the Season – Copying, Poor Ferrari & Lewis Hamilton

After a ripping stint of racing that featured grand prix on three consecutive weekends, the …

Leave a Reply

We're glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment Policy | Privacy Policy | © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.