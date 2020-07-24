Stock Car Scoop: Denny Hamlin Wins at Kansas

Share Facebook

Denny Hamlin won at Kansas Speedway for the second consecutive time in the NASCAR Cup Series on Thursday night, July 23. What does Hamlin enjoy about Kansas Speedway so much? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch’s newest podcast that focuses on the motorsports news of the week also reveals three new races on the Formula 1 schedule as well as the racing schedule for the upcoming weekend.

