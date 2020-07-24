(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: Denny Hamlin Wins at Kansas

Bryan Nolen July 24, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series News, F1 News, Featured Content, Stock Car Scoop Leave a comment

Denny Hamlin won at Kansas Speedway for the second consecutive time in the NASCAR Cup Series on Thursday night, July 23. What does Hamlin enjoy about Kansas Speedway so much? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch’s newest podcast that focuses on the motorsports news of the week also reveals three new races on the Formula 1 schedule as well as the racing schedule for the upcoming weekend.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter
I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( more information )
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Avatar
Website

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Tags

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

Check Also

Nurburgring, Portimao, Imola Added to 2020 F1 Season

Three venues are returning to the Formula 1 calendar after lengthy absences. Thanks in part …

NASCAR Stat Sheet: Another Shotgun Finish for JTG Daugherty Racing

After Thursday’s (July 23) race at Kansas Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series has officially crossed …

Leave a Reply

We're glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment Policy | Privacy Policy | © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.