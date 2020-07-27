(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: ARCA, Trucks & Xfinity Highlight 2 Days, 4 Races at Kansas Speedway

Bryan Nolen July 27, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Featured Content, News, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

It was a doubleheader at Kansas Speedway as the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck and ARCA Menards series took to the track. Who conquered the checkered flags? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch’s newest podcast that focuses on the motorsports news of the week also recaps Saturday’s races at Kansas for the Truck and NASCAR Xfinity series.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter
I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( more information )
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Avatar
Website

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Tags

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

Check Also

Up to Speed: Maurice Petty Brought Out the Best in Petty Enterprises

NASCAR often likes to describe itself as a team sport and a family sport.  Both …

Losing Iowa Would Expose Truth That NASCAR Ignores Short Track Racing

Another week, another rumor about a short track closing. It’s gotten all too common, unfortunately. …

Leave a Reply

We're glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment Policy | Privacy Policy | © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.