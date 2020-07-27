Stock Car Scoop: ARCA, Trucks & Xfinity Highlight 2 Days, 4 Races at Kansas Speedway

Share Facebook

It was a doubleheader at Kansas Speedway as the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck and ARCA Menards series took to the track. Who conquered the checkered flags? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch’s newest podcast that focuses on the motorsports news of the week also recaps Saturday’s races at Kansas for the Truck and NASCAR Xfinity series.

