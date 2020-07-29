Frontstretch Podcast: Entertainment in Kansas, Matt Crafton Talks Truck Victory

Share Facebook

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss an entertaining weekend of racing at Kansas Speedway, which saw Denny Hamlin victorious again in the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Following the race, Hamlin said he believes he now wins races more with his mind than talent; the duo chat how Hamlin has evolved with crew chief Chris Gabehart at the helm. Meanwhile, there were a pair of freaky crashes on restarts, which had major playoff implications surrounding Jimmie Johnson and Matt DiBenedetto.

Silly season is around the corner, and Brad Keselowski noted his contract status is a “work-in-progress.” Do we see him returning to Team Penske next season? Also, with poor ratings, get our take on mid-week races.

Brandon Jones won the Xfinity Series race, passing Austin Cindric on the final lap after the latter dominated the race. Clearly, Cindric is among the championship favorites, but what about Jones? Meanwhile, fight!? Following the race, Jesse Little and Joe Graf Jr. were organizing a possible tussle during the off-week.

The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series fielded a doubleheader, seeing Austin Hill and Matt Crafton get to victory lane. We take a dive into the truck action, as Johnny Sauter and Stewart Friesen are having disappointing seasons.

Finally, Crafton calls into the show to discuss his victory, ending a three-year winless drought, where ThorSport Racing stacks up against the competition and having B+ speed.

