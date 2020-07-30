(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: Pit Road Rule Changes for Gateway Trucks

Bryan Nolen July 30, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series News, IndyCar News, Stock Car Scoop, Truck Series News Leave a comment

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

There will be new rules for pit stops for the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. What are they? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast that focuses on the motorsports news of the week also looks at the newest schedule for the NTT Indycar Series as well as the entry list for New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter
I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( more information )
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Avatar
Website

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

Check Also

Cole Pearn Joins Ed Carpenter Racing as Conor Daly’s Lead Engineer for Indy 500

Former NASCAR Cup Series crew chief Cole Pearn will be Conor Daly’s lead engineer for …

Pit Stop Procedures Adjusted for Gateway Truck Race

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks Pit stops will look a little …

Leave a Reply

We're glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment Policy | Privacy Policy | © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.