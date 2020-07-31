Stock Car Scoop: Daytona Road Course Protocols, Sergio Perez Diagnosed with Covid-19, Loudon Lineup

Share Facebook

Daytona announced the protocols for the Road Course Race on August 15th and 16th. What are they? What can we expect? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focuses on the motorsports news of the week, including which F1 driver has test positive for COVID-19 and the lineup for Sunday’s Cup race at Loudon.

