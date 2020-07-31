Sergio Perez at the Hungaroring (courtesy of Racing Point F1 on Twitter)

Stock Car Scoop: Daytona Road Course Protocols, Sergio Perez Diagnosed with Covid-19, Loudon Lineup

Bryan Nolen July 31, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series, Cup Series News, F1, Featured Content, News, Stock Car Scoop Leave a comment

Daytona announced the protocols for the Road Course Race on August 15th and 16th. What are they? What can we expect? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focuses on the motorsports news of the week, including which F1 driver has test positive for COVID-19 and the lineup for Sunday’s Cup race at Loudon.

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

