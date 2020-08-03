(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: Brad Keselowski Wins at Loudon, Denny Hamlin on Finishing Second, Truck Entry List for Michigan

Bryan Nolen August 3, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series, Cup Series News, Stock Car Scoop Leave a comment

Brad Keselowski won Sunday’s race for his third win of the season. However, Keselowski says this win feels different than the previous two. Why? Hear from Keselowski in this edition of Frontstretch‘s Stock Car Scoop.
Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also hears from Denny Hamlin on what he needed from his car to contend in the closing laps with Keselowski, as well as why the racing was so great on Sunday. We also reveal the 40 trucks that will be racing on Friday in the Truck Series race at Michigan.
Avatar
Website

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

