(Photo: NASCAR Media/Getty Images)

Frontstretch Podcast: Silly Season Heating Up, Cole Custer Chats Successful Rookie Campaign

Dustin Albino August 4, 2020 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast 1 Comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss a fun NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that saw Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin duke it out for the victory.

Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. had a solid day at the track, while his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch finished last. Should the No. 18 team start getting concerned, not yet scoring a victory this season.

On Monday (Aug. 3), Team Penske announced it had come to an agreement with Keselowski on a contract extension. But did the pandemic, along with the current landscape of NASCAR’s business model affect the deal?

Silly Season continued on Tuesday (Aug. 4) with Leavine Family Racing announcing it will shut down at the end of the 2020 season. Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace is now the center of attention, as Richard Petty Motorsports offered him part ownership of the team to stay with RPM, but he also has other options on the table.

Finally, Cole Custer joins the show to chat his win at Kentucky Speedway last month, his recent hot streak in the Cup Series, his challenging rookie season and his outlook for the playoffs.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes

Support for the Frontstretch Podcast is brought to you by Manscaped, who is the best in men’s below the belt grooming. Get 20% Off and Free Shipping, with the code Frontstretch.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter
I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( more information )
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Dustin Albino
Website

Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2020 marks his sixth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be a storyteller.

Tags

Support Frontstretch on Patreon

Check Also

Did You Notice?: No. 95 Sale Clear Warning About NASCAR Financial Trouble From COVID-19

Did You Notice?… Bob Leavine has sold his No. 95, family-owned NASCAR Cup Series team less …

Waid’s World: The 2020 Season – Ain’t Never Seen the Beat of It

Down South, folks have some quaint phrases to express what they are thinking or feeling. …

One comment

  1. Avatar
    timinpayson
    August 4, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    I see 32 car fields next season

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We're glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment Policy | Privacy Policy | © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.