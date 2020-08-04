Frontstretch Podcast: Silly Season Heating Up, Cole Custer Chats Successful Rookie Campaign

Share Facebook

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss a fun NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that saw Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin duke it out for the victory.

Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. had a solid day at the track, while his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch finished last. Should the No. 18 team start getting concerned, not yet scoring a victory this season.

On Monday (Aug. 3), Team Penske announced it had come to an agreement with Keselowski on a contract extension. But did the pandemic, along with the current landscape of NASCAR’s business model affect the deal?

Silly Season continued on Tuesday (Aug. 4) with Leavine Family Racing announcing it will shut down at the end of the 2020 season. Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace is now the center of attention, as Richard Petty Motorsports offered him part ownership of the team to stay with RPM, but he also has other options on the table.

Finally, Cole Custer joins the show to chat his win at Kentucky Speedway last month, his recent hot streak in the Cup Series, his challenging rookie season and his outlook for the playoffs.

