Stock Car Scoop: Kevin Harvick Sweeps Michigan Doubleheader

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Kevin Harvick won back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan Speedway, the first driver to do that since 1971.

What did Harvick say about this past weekend and his season in general? Find out in this edition of Frontstretch‘s Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch’s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also hears from Austin Cindric, as he had to hold off AJ Allmendinger at Road America to secure his fourth win of the season in the Xfinity Series, and we also hear from first-time Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series winner Zane Smith after he took the checkers on Friday at Michigan.

