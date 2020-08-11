(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Michigan is Back, Austin Cindric Recalls Recent Hot Streak

Dustin Albino and Mike Neff August 11, 2020 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss a solid weekend of racing at Michigan International Speedway. Kevin Harvick swept the weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series races, edging out Denny Hamlin in Sunday’s race and continuing their season-long battle.

Albino and Neff discuss the choose cone rule being implemented by NASCAR for the remainder of the season, outside of superspeedways and road courses, and why it worked well at Michigan. Also, NASCAR announced the remainder of the 2020 schedule, along with a new qualifying equation that the duo tries to solve.

Austin Cindric won a long NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America, earning his fourth victory in five races. Meanwhile in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, Zane Smith chalked up his first career victory, and Johnny Sauter had choice words for his ThorSport Racing teammate Grant Enfinger following an on-track incident.

Last week, Joe Gibbs Racing announced it did not re-sign Erik Jones, rather moving Christopher Bell to the No. 20 car for 2021. Albino and Neff give their opinion on the move and why Jones could do better elsewhere.

Finally, Cindric joins the show to chat his recent hot streak, if he’s the favorite for the Xfinity championship and when he thinks he’ll be ready for Cup.

Dustin Albino and Mike Neff
Website

Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2020 marks his sixth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving.

Dustin Albino and Mike Neff

Mike Neff doesn't do? The writer, radio contributor and racetrack announcer coordinates the site's local short track coverage, hitting up Saturday Night Specials across the country while tracking the sport's future racing stars. The writer for our signature Cup post-race column, Thinkin' Out Loud (Mondays) also sits down with Cup crew chiefs to talk shop every Friday with Tech Talk.

