Frontstretch Podcast: Michigan is Back, Austin Cindric Recalls Recent Hot Streak

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Albino and Neff discuss the choose cone rule being implemented by NASCAR for the remainder of the season, outside of superspeedways and road courses, and why it worked well at Michigan. Also, NASCAR announced the remainder of the 2020 schedule, along with a new qualifying equation that the duo tries to solve.

Austin Cindric won a long NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America, earning his fourth victory in five races. Meanwhile in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, Zane Smith chalked up his first career victory, and Johnny Sauter had choice words for his ThorSport Racing teammate Grant Enfinger following an on-track incident.

Last week, Joe Gibbs Racing announced it did not re-sign Erik Jones, rather moving Christopher Bell to the No. 20 car for 2021. Albino and Neff give their opinion on the move and why Jones could do better elsewhere.

Finally, Cindric joins the show to chat his recent hot streak, if he’s the favorite for the Xfinity championship and when he thinks he’ll be ready for Cup.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes https://www.frontstretch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Post-Michigan-2020.mp3

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( more information A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.