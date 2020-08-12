(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: Entry Lists for NASCAR’s Daytona Road Course Races

Bryan Nolen August 12, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series, Cup Series News, Featured Content, News, Stock Car Scoop, Truck Series, Xfinity, Xfinity News Leave a comment

The NASCAR Cup Series entry list came out for the Daytona International Speedway road course, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 16, and there are a few familiar faces returning. Who are they? Find out in this edition of Frontstretch’s Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also dives into the entry lists for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Sunday afternoon’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race that both feature a plethora of road course ringers.

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

