Stock Car Scoop: Entry Lists for NASCAR’s Daytona Road Course Races

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The NASCAR Cup Series entry list came out for the Daytona International Speedway road course, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 16, and there are a few familiar faces returning. Who are they? Find out in this edition of Frontstretch’s Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also dives into the entry lists for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Sunday afternoon’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race that both feature a plethora of road course ringers.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( more information A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.