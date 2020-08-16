(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: Chase Elliott wins at Daytona Road Course

Bryan Nolen August 16, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series, Cup Series News, Featured Content, IndyCar, News, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

Chase Elliott won his third consecutive road course race as he took the checkered flag first Sunday (Aug. 16) at Daytona International Speedway. What did Elliott have to say after his second Cup victory of 2020? Take a sneak peek into his post-race presser on this edition of Frontstretch.com’s Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch’s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also dives into the NASCAR Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series inaugural events on the Daytona road course. Plus, we’ll take a brief spin into open wheel as Marco Andretti broke a 33-year drought for his family by putting his car on the pole for the Indy 500. Find out more about his history-making weekend out in Indianapolis.

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

