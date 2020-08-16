Stock Car Scoop: Chase Elliott wins at Daytona Road Course

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Chase Elliott won his third consecutive road course race as he took the checkered flag first Sunday (Aug. 16) at Daytona International Speedway. What did Elliott have to say after his second Cup victory of 2020? Take a sneak peek into his post-race presser on this edition of Frontstretch.com’s Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch’s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also dives into the NASCAR Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series inaugural events on the Daytona road course. Plus, we’ll take a brief spin into open wheel as Marco Andretti broke a 33-year drought for his family by putting his car on the pole for the Indy 500. Find out more about his history-making weekend out in Indianapolis.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( more information A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.