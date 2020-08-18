(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Daytona Road Course Disappoints, William Byron Talks Racing on the Bubble

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss NASCAR’s inaugural weekend on the Daytona International Speedway road course. How did the duo think the racing played out, and should NASCAR return?

Chase Elliott scored the victory, his third consecutive win on a road course. Meanwhile, Jimmie Johnson had a solid day, though only gained one point on the playoff cutline. Kaz Grala, subbing for Austin Dillon after he tested positive for COVID-19, had a standout performance, finishing seventh in his Cup debut.

Meanwhile, Austin Cindric was victorious … again in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, scoring his fifth win in the last six races. But afterward, all eyes were on Justin Allgaier and AJ Allmednginer, who had a verbal confrontation post-race after a racing deal.

With the Indianapolis 500 running this Sunday, Aug. 23, Neff, a native Hooiser, gives his opinion on the race running in August. Then, the gang breaks down the week of practice and qualifying, which saw Marco Andretti score the pole.

Finally, William Byron joins the show to discuss why he enjoyed racing on the Daytona road course, sitting on the bubble and what it’s like racing Hendrick Motorsports teammate Johnson for the last playoff spot.

