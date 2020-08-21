Stock Car Scoop: Austin Dillon Cleared to Race

Share Facebook

Frontstretch's Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Austin Dillon has been cleared to compete for both NASCAR Cup Series races at Dover International Speedway this weekend. What were his first comments back since recovering from COVID-19? Find out on this edition of Frontstretch‘s Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also dives into all three lineups for the races at Dover this weekend as well as the weekend schedule for the plethora of races for the NASCAR and NTT Indycar Series teams.

