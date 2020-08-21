Stock Car Scoop: Austin Dillon Cleared to Race

Bryan Nolen August 21, 2020

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Austin Dillon has been cleared to compete for both NASCAR Cup Series races at Dover International Speedway this weekend. What were his first comments back since recovering from COVID-19? Find out on this edition of Frontstretch‘s Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also dives into all three lineups for the races at Dover this weekend as well as the weekend schedule for the plethora of races for the NASCAR and NTT Indycar Series teams.

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

