Stock Car Scoop: Takuma Sato Takes Indy 500, Kevin Harvick Dominant at Dover

Bryan Nolen August 24, 2020

Takuma Sato won the Indianapolis 500 Sunday (Aug. 23) to earn his second career victory in open-wheel’s biggest event. But the race itself became shrouded in controversy when a late wreck by Spencer Pigot caused the race to end under yellow. What did Sato think about it all? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch’s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also dives into Kevin Harvick’s win at Dover on Sunday, one day after Denny Hamlin’s outstanding performance. With 13 wins between them in 25 starts, listen in to see if he thinks the championship will be between those two when the Cup Series heads to Phoenix in November.

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Twitter @TheBryanNolen

