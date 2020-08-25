Frontstretch Podcast: Justin Allgaier Discusses Dover Win, Monster Weekend of Racing

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss a gigantic weekend of racing between NASCAR and IndyCar at Dover International Speedway and in the Indianapolis 500.
Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick were victorious again, sweeping the weekend. Could both of these drivers win 10 races this season? Surely, both are all-but locked into the championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
Meanwhile, the regular-season finale is this weekend at Daytona International Speedway; and there’s a tight points battle. Matt DiBenedetto heads into the weekend nine points above the cutline, with William Byron plus four. Jimmie Johnson enters on the outside, looking in, but it’s Daytona, where anything can happen. Albino and Neff attempt to preview the race, knowing the final stage is going to be complete chaos.
Justin Allgaier and Chase Briscoe won the two NASCAR Xfinity Series races in dominating fashion. In Indy, Takuma Sato won his second Indy 500, this one under caution. Albino and Neff sound off on the Greatest Spectacle in Racing ending under caution and series officials not throwing the red flag.
Finally, Allgaier joins the show to discuss his Dover win, why he considered not racing any longer, playoff outlook and much more.
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2020 marks his sixth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be a storyteller.
What is it that Mike Neff doesn’t do? The writer, radio contributor and racetrack announcer coordinates the site’s local short track coverage, hitting up Saturday Night Specials across the country while tracking the sport’s future racing stars. The writer for our signature Cup post-race column, Thinkin’ Out Loud (Mondays) also sits down with Cup crew chiefs to talk shop every Friday with Tech Talk. Mike announces several shows each year for the Good Guys Rod and Custom Association. He also pops up everywhere from PRN Pit Reporters and the Press Box with Alan Smothers to SIRIUS XM Radio. He has announced at tracks all over the Southeast, starting at Millbridge Speedway. He's also announced at East Lincoln Speedway, Concord Speedway, Tri-County Speedway, Caraway Speedway, and Charlotte Motor Speedway.