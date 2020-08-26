(Photo: JD Motorsports)

Stock Car Scoop: Daytona & Gateway Entry Lists

Bryan Nolen August 26, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series News, Featured Content, Stock Car Scoop, Truck Series News, Xfinity News Leave a comment

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Formula 1 announced four scheduling changes on Tuesday (August 25). What were they? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also dives into the entry list for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway as well as the Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series entry lists at Daytona and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, respectively.

 

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

