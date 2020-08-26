Stock Car Scoop: Daytona & Gateway Entry Lists

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks
Formula 1 announced four scheduling changes on Tuesday (August 25). What were they? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.
Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also dives into the entry list for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway as well as the Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series entry lists at Daytona and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, respectively.
