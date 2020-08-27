Stock Car Scoop: NASCAR Preview for Daytona

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Some of the NASCAR playoff drivers spoke to the media on Thursday about the regular-season finale at Daytona on Saturday. What did they say? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also dives into the starting lineups for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway as well as the Xfinity Series race on Friday night.

Last but not least, which driver signed a contract extension in the Xfinity Series? We have the answer for you.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( more information A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.