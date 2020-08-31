Stock Car Scoop: William Byron Wins at Daytona, Jimmie Johnson Misses Playoffs

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

William Byron won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night, Aug. 29, to clinch his spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. What did he say after his first career victory at the sport’s top level? Find out in this edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch’s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also has some reaction from Jimmie Johnson. The seven-time Cup champion will not make the playoffs for the second consecutive year, missing out in his final full-time season before retirement. We also look back at a busy weekend of racing for NASCAR’s Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series. How did the NXS clash between teammates play out Friday night at Daytona? And did the trucks follow up with some excitement of their own Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway?

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( more information A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.