(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: William Byron Wins at Daytona, Jimmie Johnson Misses Playoffs

Bryan Nolen August 31, 2020

William Byron won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night, Aug. 29, to clinch his spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. What did he say after his first career victory at the sport’s top level? Find out in this edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch’s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also has some reaction from Jimmie Johnson. The seven-time Cup champion will not make the playoffs for the second consecutive year, missing out in his final full-time season before retirement. We also look back at a busy weekend of racing for NASCAR’s Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series. How did the NXS clash between teammates play out Friday night at Daytona? And did the trucks follow up with some excitement of their own Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway?

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

