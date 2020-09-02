Frontstretch Podcast: Intensity in Daytona, Justin Haley Reflects on Xfinity Win

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss an intensity-filled weekend of racing at Daytona International Speedway, while debating if the race should remain the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series (spoiler: one says yes, the other didn’t enjoy the race).
William Byron solidified his spot into the playoffs by winning his first career race, while Matt DiBenedetto edged out Jimmie Johnson by six points for the final playoff spot. The duo reflect back on many missed opportunities for the No. 48 team this season and if NASCAR should alter its COVID-19 procedure for drivers having to miss a race(s).
The duo also make round-by-round predictions for the playoffs, as one of them has a surprising champion based on the 2020 season.
In the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Kaulig Racing teammates AJ Allmendinger and Ross Chastain tangled on the final lap, allowing Justin Haley to get by for his second triumph of the season. Did either driver do anything wrong, or was it a racing incident?
Finally, Haley joins the show to discuss his Daytona victory, where the No. 11 team stacks up in Xfinity and not having a ride nailed down for 2021.
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2020 marks his sixth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be a storyteller.
What is it that Mike Neff doesn’t do? The writer, radio contributor and racetrack announcer coordinates the site’s local short track coverage, hitting up Saturday Night Specials across the country while tracking the sport’s future racing stars. The writer for our signature Cup post-race column, Thinkin’ Out Loud (Mondays) also sits down with Cup crew chiefs to talk shop every Friday with Tech Talk. Mike announces several shows each year for the Good Guys Rod and Custom Association. He also pops up everywhere from PRN Pit Reporters and the Press Box with Alan Smothers to SIRIUS XM Radio. He has announced at tracks all over the Southeast, starting at Millbridge Speedway. He's also announced at East Lincoln Speedway, Concord Speedway, Tri-County Speedway, Caraway Speedway, and Charlotte Motor Speedway.