(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: Intensity in Daytona, Justin Haley Reflects on Xfinity Win

Dustin Albino and Mike Neff September 2, 2020 Cup Series, Dustin Albino, Featured Content, Mike Neff, Podcast, Xfinity Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch PodcastDustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss an intensity-filled weekend of racing at Daytona International Speedway, while debating if the race should remain the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series (spoiler: one says yes, the other didn’t enjoy the race).

William Byron solidified his spot into the playoffs by winning his first career race, while Matt DiBenedetto edged out Jimmie Johnson by six points for the final playoff spot. The duo reflect back on many missed opportunities for the No. 48 team this season and if NASCAR should alter its COVID-19 procedure for drivers having to miss a race(s).

The duo also make round-by-round predictions for the playoffs, as one of them has a surprising champion based on the 2020 season.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Kaulig Racing teammates AJ Allmendinger and Ross Chastain tangled on the final lap, allowing Justin Haley to get by for his second triumph of the season. Did either driver do anything wrong, or was it a racing incident?

Finally, Haley joins the show to discuss his Daytona victory, where the No. 11 team stacks up in Xfinity and not having a ride nailed down for 2021.

Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes

Support Frontstretch on Patreon
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter
I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( more information )
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Dustin Albino and Mike Neff
Website

Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2020 marks his sixth full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he attended Ithaca College (Class of 2018) to earn a journalism degree. Since the ripe age of four, he knew he wanted to be a storyteller.

Dustin Albino and Mike Neff

What is it that Mike Neff doesn’t do? The writer, radio contributor and racetrack announcer coordinates the site’s local short track coverage, hitting up Saturday Night Specials across the country while tracking the sport’s future racing stars. The writer for our signature Cup post-race column, Thinkin’ Out Loud (Mondays) also sits down with Cup crew chiefs to talk shop every Friday with Tech Talk. Mike announces several shows each year for the Good Guys Rod and Custom Association. He also pops up everywhere from PRN Pit Reporters and the Press Box with Alan Smothers to SIRIUS XM Radio. He has announced at tracks all over the Southeast, starting at Millbridge Speedway. He's also announced at East Lincoln Speedway, Concord Speedway, Tri-County Speedway, Caraway Speedway, and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Tags

Check Also

Kurt Busch Riding Consistency into Cup Playoffs

Through the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series’ regular season, Kurt Busch defined consistency, tallying the seventh-best …

Stock Car Scoop: William Byron, Aric Almirola Sign Contract Extensions

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks Two NASCAR playoff drivers signed contract …

Leave a Reply

We're glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment Policy | Privacy Policy | © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.