Stock Car Scoop: William Byron, Aric Almirola Sign Contract Extensions

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks
Two NASCAR playoff drivers signed contract extensions with their current teams. Which two drivers are they? Find out in this edition of Stock Car Scoop.
Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also has news on which race Kyle Busch will run for his final Xfinity race of the year, as well as familiar faces returning to the sport for this weekend’s race at Darlington in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen