Stock Car Scoop: William Byron, Aric Almirola Sign Contract Extensions

Bryan Nolen September 2, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series News, Featured Content, Stock Car Scoop, Truck Series News, Xfinity News Leave a comment

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Two NASCAR playoff drivers signed contract extensions with their current teams. Which two drivers are they? Find out in this edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also has news on which race Kyle Busch will run for his final Xfinity race of the year, as well as familiar faces returning to the sport for this weekend’s race at Darlington in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

Support Frontstretch on Patreon
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter
I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( more information )
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Avatar
Website

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Tags

Check Also

Frontstretch Podcast: Intensity in Daytona, Justin Haley Reflects on Xfinity Win

Subscribe: iTunes In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss an intensity-filled weekend of …

Chase Elliott on Darlington Cup Pole

It’s throwback week, and Chase Elliott will display his Jimmie Johnson throwback on the front …

Leave a Reply

We're glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment Policy | Privacy Policy | © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.