Stock Car Scoop: William Byron, Aric Almirola Sign Contract Extensions

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Two NASCAR playoff drivers signed contract extensions with their current teams. Which two drivers are they? Find out in this edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also has news on which race Kyle Busch will run for his final Xfinity race of the year, as well as familiar faces returning to the sport for this weekend’s race at Darlington in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

