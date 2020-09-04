Stock Car Scoop: NASCAR Playoff Drivers at Media Day

Share Facebook

It was media day for the NASCAR playoff drivers and unlike normal circumstances, it was done virtually. Kevin Harvick was asked about if it as hard to stay up at the front of the point standings than it was during the 1990s. What was his answer? Find out in this edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also hears from Aric Almirola on if this is the most confident he has entered the playoffs, as well as Alex Bowman on speculation about him moving to the No. 48 in 2021.

