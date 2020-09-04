(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: NASCAR Playoff Drivers at Media Day

Bryan Nolen September 4, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series News, Featured Content, Stock Car Scoop 2 Comments

It was media day for the NASCAR playoff drivers and unlike normal circumstances, it was done virtually. Kevin Harvick was asked about if it as hard to stay up at the front of the point standings than it was during the 1990s. What was his answer? Find out in this edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also hears from Aric Almirola on if this is the most confident he has entered the playoffs, as well as Alex Bowman on speculation about him moving to the No. 48 in 2021.

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

2 comments

  1. Avatar
    JACK THOMPSON
    September 4, 2020 at 12:14 pm

    NOT WANTING TO SKIP YOUR PODCAST BUT WHY IS FRONTSTRETCH NOT KEEPING THE TV SCHEDULE UP TO DATE ?? THEY HAVEN’T BEEN SHOWING THE WEEKENDS WHICH ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT DAYS !!

