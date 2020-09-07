(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: Kevin Harvick Talks Darlington Win, ‘It Wasn’t Pretty’

Bryan Nolen September 7, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series, Featured Content, Stock Car Scoop, Truck Series, Xfinity Leave a comment

Kevin Harvick capitalized on the misfortunes of Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. to win his eighth race of the season on Sunday night. What were his thoughts after the race? Find out in this edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also gives an update on the playoff standings after the first race of the season as well as a recap from the rest of the racing from this past weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Support Frontstretch on Patreon
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter
I agree to have my personal information transfered to AWeber ( more information )
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Avatar
Website

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Tags

Check Also

2020 IndyCar Championship Contenders After Nine Races

The 2020 IndyCar championship is in its closing stretch now that there are just a …

Thinkin’ Out Loud: Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington

What happened? Kevin Harvick won the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday …

Leave a Reply

We're glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment Policy | Privacy Policy | © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.