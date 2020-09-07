Stock Car Scoop: Kevin Harvick Talks Darlington Win, ‘It Wasn’t Pretty’

Share Facebook

Kevin Harvick capitalized on the misfortunes of Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. to win his eighth race of the season on Sunday night. What were his thoughts after the race? Find out in this edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also gives an update on the playoff standings after the first race of the season as well as a recap from the rest of the racing from this past weekend at Darlington Raceway.

