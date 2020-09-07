Stock Car Scoop: Kevin Harvick Talks Darlington Win, ‘It Wasn’t Pretty’

Kevin Harvick capitalized on the misfortunes of Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. to win his eighth race of the season on Sunday night. What were his thoughts after the race? Find out in this edition of Stock Car Scoop.
Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also gives an update on the playoff standings after the first race of the season as well as a recap from the rest of the racing from this past weekend at Darlington Raceway.
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
