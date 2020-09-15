Frontstretch Podcast: Tyler Ankrum Previews Truck Playoffs, Long Green Flag Runs in Richmond

In this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast, Dustin Albino and Mike Neff discuss all the long green flag racing at Richmond Raceway across the three national touring series’. Some hated it, we enjoyed it.
Brad Keselowski won the Cup race in dominant fashion, we breakdown his chances of making it to the championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Meanwhile, Austin Dillon has stunned the competition in the Round of 16, scoring consecutive top-five finishes.
The opening round of the playoffs comes to a close this weekend, so we look at the bubble battle heading into Bristol Motor Speedway. Both Ryan Blaney and Matt DiBenedetto are nearly in must-win scenarios, but how much of a disappointment will it be for those two teams to miss the next round? But as those two team’s luck has turned, so has Justin Allgaier‘s, for the positive, who swept the Xfinity Series weekend at Richmond.
Off the track, Bubba Wallace announced he was leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at season-end, while Jimmie Johnson will run in IndyCar for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021. The duo give their take on both announcements.
Finally, Tyler Ankrum joins the show to preview the Truck Series’ playoffs, and what he will consider a successful postseason.
Make sure to leave us a rating, review and subscribe to the Frontstretch Podcast: iTunes