Stock Car Scoop: Why Brad Keselowski Called His Shot at Richmond Raceway

Bryan Nolen September 15, 2020 Bryan Nolen, Cup Series News, Featured Content, Stock Car Scoop Leave a comment

Brad Keselowski told crew chief Jeremy Bullins they would travel to Richmond Raceway and leave with a NASCAR Cup Series victory, and he delivered on his promise, leading four times for 192 laps in a dominating performance. Why was Keselowski so confident heading into the first short-track playoff race of 2020? Find out in the latest edition of Stock Car Scoop.

Frontstretch‘s newest podcast focused on the motorsports news of the week also gives an update on the Cup Series playoff standings after the second race of the postseason. Clint Bowyer also shares the blunt truth on how he thought the racing was on Saturday night as this 400-lap event went caution free (except for stage breaks and a NASCAR-mandated competition yellow).

Host Bryan Nolen also recaps the rest of a busy stock car weekend with NASCAR Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series results. He’ll also set the stage for the Cup Series’ final Round of 16 event at Bristol Motor Speedway.

